Former Rangers star Maurice Ross is of the opinion that sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst would not be a good move for the Gers as it would not change their situation.

Van Bronckhorst presided over the worst Champions League group stage of any club with Rangers this season and things are dire in the league too.

With the Scottish Premiership being paused for the World Cup, Rangers are now nine points behind leaders Celtic and there is a clamour among some Gers fans to sack Van Bronckhorst.

Ross, who is a former team-mate of Van Bronckhorst at Rangers, does not share the opinion though as he thinks even with a new manager coming in, the Gers will be left with the same problems and players.

The current Cowdenbeath manager gave the example of previous manager Steven Gerrard, arguing that if he was given time then so it should be with Van Bronckhorst.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Ross said: “For me it would be crazy to sack Giovanni.

“You might get a wee bump with a new man coming in but after four or five weeks you’d still be left with the same players, showing the same traits and the same lack of execution.

“Gerrard got time.

“Maybe that’s because he had a sexier name than Gio, even though Gio played for Arsenal and Barcelona and won more than 100 caps for Holland.

“But Gio played for the club so I’d have thought he should deserve more time.

“Let’s remember that Gerrard presided over a period when Celtic won two trebles.

“The club was classy though.

“They knew what the end goal was and got their reward in stopping 10 in a row.

“But right now, sacking Gio and bringing in another manager won’t change a thing because at the end of the day you’ve still got the same group of players.”

Rangers have now won only two of their last five matches in the Scottish Premiership and risk seeing Celtic become runaway leaders of the league if Van Bronckhorst cannot turn their form around.