Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has insisted that Rangers should learn from Celtic’s recruitment of good players without spending big money.

Rangers are nine points behind Celtic in the league table going into the World Cup break and have an uphill battle in the second leg of the season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is banking on a number of players returning from injury after the break, but there is a suggestion that Rangers also need to bring in players in the winter transfer window.

The Rangers boss has been insistent that he cannot spend money that the club do not have, but Ferguson feels the club do not need to spend big to bring in good players.

He stressed that Celtic have shown that quality players can be brought in without spending massive amounts of money in the transfer windows.

The Rangers legend insisted that it is now on whether the club’s recruitment team have done their job in identifying players.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “You don’t need to go and spend millions to bring in good players.

“If you look across at the water at Celtic, if you look at the money they have spent on some of the players, it’s not been over the top.

“Matt O’Riley from League One, [Reo] Hatate, Kyogo [Furuhashi] and Georgios Giakoumakis.

“There are good players out there for good prices and it’s whether Rangers have identified them.”

Rangers’ recruitment has come under fire with only Antonio Colak making a big impact from the crop of players they signed in the summer.