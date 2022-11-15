Talk that Everton legend Duncan Ferguson is the favourite to take over at Wigan Athletic is wide of the mark, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ferguson has been waiting to start his career in management after he left Everton earlier this year.

He had a couple of stints as interim boss at Everton and served on the coaching staff of Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

There are claims that Wigan are closing in on a deal to appoint the Scot as their new manager in the coming days.

But those claims have been played down and Ferguson is not at present leading the chase to become Wigan manager.

The Latics sacked Leam Richardson last week and are on the lookout for a new manager at the moment.

Several candidates are being looked at and Wigan want to take their time given the World Cup break has arrived.

Ferguson is keen to cut his teeth in management and it remains to be seen which club will hand him an opportunity.