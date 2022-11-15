Giovanni van Bronckhorst is counting on the backing of Rangers board as the speculation regarding his future as Gers manager continues.

Van Bronckhorst’s side finished their Champions League campaign by being the worst team in Champions League history with a minus 20 goal difference and failing to register a single point.

At the weekend, Van Bronckhorst’s side in the Scottish Premiership put out a poor performance against St. Mirren, drawing 1-1 with the help of James Tavernier’s 84th-minute penalty.

Saturday’s result left Rangers second in the league table with 33 points from 15 matches, handing a nine point advantage to league leaders Celtic.

Some Gers fans have lost faith in the Dutch manager, asking for his removal from the managerial role at Ibrox.

And according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, Van Bronckhorst has the backing of the Rangers board and the Gers boss is counting on it.

Rangers will resume their campaign after the World Cup, welcoming Hibernian to Ibrox on 17th December.

And Van Bronckhorst will be hoping to turn the situation around and win back the Rangers faithful when the campaign resumes.