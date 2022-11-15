Leeds United loan star Daniel James has admitted that he needs to control his emotions while playing for Wales in the World Cup.

James joined Fulham from Leeds last summer on a season-long loan and went into the World Cup campaign on the back of scoring against Manchester United last weekend.

The winger is a key part of Wales’ plans as they look to navigate out of a World Cup group that includes England, Iran and the United States.

James is likely to be in the starting eleven when Wales take on the United States on 21st November and there is one thing he wants to be in control of when he steps on the pitch.

He conceded that he gets emotional while playing for Wales and stressed the importance of keeping a handle on his sentiments during games.

The winger is also happy that the Wales fans will be able to enjoy their team in a big tournament after failing to turn out in numbers in the European Championship last year.

“Every time I sing the national anthem it’s very emotional, but after you have got to come back down to earth because you have got a game to play”, the Welshman told the BBC.

“The Wales fans will be out there.

“That is massive for us because they weren’t at the last Euros, unfortunately.

“I am just glad that they can come and support us.”

James will hope to help Wales make their way out of a group where England are the favourites to finish on top.