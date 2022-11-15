Tottenham Hostpur linked Ruslan Malinovskyi is part of Marseille’s shortlist of potential targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has been a bit-part player at Atalanta this season and has made just five starts in Serie A.

He has scored just once in the ongoing campaign, but he has continued to remain a coveted talent amongst clubs in Europe.

The Ukrainian is one of the players who has been followed by Tottenham, where Fabio Paratici is a fan.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Malinovskyi is also part of the shortlist of targets Marseille have compiled ahead of the winter transfer window.

Marseille coach Igor Tudor wants to add more goals and creativity to his squad in January and the Atalanta star is being looked at.

However, his age could count against him as Marseille are expected to prefer to bring in someone younger.

But he is part of their list and Tudor is a fan of the player who he watched closely in Serie A.

It also remains to be seen whether Tottenham make a concrete move for him as well in the winter window.