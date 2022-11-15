Liverpool star Andrew Robertson has heaped praise on former team-mate Ozan Kabak, who he feels is a mature player in spite of his age and has a bright future ahead of him.

Robertson’s Scotland, who have failed to qualify for the World Cup, will face Kabak’s Turkey in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, the 28-year-old took time to heap praise on former Liverpool team-mate Kabak, who he feels is a high-quality player.

Kabak was brought in at a time when Liverpool were in need of defensive reinforcements, joining on loan.

They had Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez missing through injury and needed options to fill the void.

Though Liverpool refused to permanently sign Kabak at the end of a short-term loan deal, Robertson saw signs of promise from the player and feels that the Turkey international has a bright future ahead of him.

“Ozan Kabak is a very high quality player”, Robertson was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Fotomac.

“He came to Liverpool when we were having problems in defence and he helped us a lot in solving these problems.

“He is a very mature player despite his young age.

“He has a good career and future awaiting him.”

Kabak completed a permanent move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last summer.