Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison stopped to sign autographs with fans while a host of his Brazil team-mates walked into their training camp in Turin.

Richarlison and the rest of his Brazil team-mates have arrived in Turin for a training camp ahead of flying out to Qatar for the World Cup this winter.

The Spurs star is considered a big part of Brazil’s plans as they look to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

Fazendo sucesso com a galera. O pombo @richarlison97 chegando em Turim deu bastante atenção aos torcedores esperando a seleção brasileira… pic.twitter.com/cQsdqDlalZ — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) November 15, 2022

The Brazil squad checked into their training base in Italy earlier today and the players were greeted by hordes of their fans.

However, while a host of players simply headed into the base, Richarlison did not.

He stopped and made a fuss of supporters, signing autographs and posing for selfies.

The Tottenham boy is a popular member of the squad and the fans loved the fact that he stopped by to interact with them.

Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia in a Group G game on 24th November.