 

Richarlison and the rest of his Brazil team-mates have arrived in Turin for a training camp ahead of flying out to Qatar for the World Cup this winter.

 

The Spurs star is considered a big part of Brazil’s plans as they look to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

 

 

The Brazil squad checked into their training base in Italy earlier today and the players were greeted by hordes of their fans.

 

However, while a host of players simply headed into the base, Richarlison did not.

 

 

He stopped and made a fuss of supporters, signing autographs and posing for selfies.

 

The Tottenham boy is a popular member of the squad and the fans loved the fact that he stopped by to interact with them.

 

 

Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia in a Group G game on 24th November.

 