France coach Didier Deschamps has insisted that he is not going to cut any corners in order to rush Manchester United defender Raphael Varane back into action.

Varane’s chances of playing in the World Cup looked in jeopardy when he picked up a hamstring injury last month in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

However, the injury was not as serious as anticipated and the defender returned to training this week ahead of France’s World Cup campaign, which starts next week.

He is part of the 26-man squad and Deschamps stressed that Varane is following the protocol as part of his rehabilitation and has been doing some ball work this week.

The France coach added that there are still steps he needs to take and no corners will be cut in order to rush him back despite the defender being expected to be fit for their game against Australia next Tuesday.

Deschamps was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “He is following the protocol.

“He has accelerated all his athletic work, he touched the ball, and he will touch it today [Monday].

“He has steps to take between now and Thursday. He is feeling good.

“We are not going to cut corners.

“He is supposed to be available for the first game.”

Manchester United will hope Varane returns fit and healthy from the World Cup given his importance in their team.