Craig Moore has urged the Rangers board to take a call on Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s future soon in order to avoid the situation around the club getting worse.

Rangers went into the break nine points behind Celtic in the title race and with some fans calling for the sacking of Van Bronckhorst.

It has been a few days since their 1-1 draw at St. Mirren but there has been little clarification from the club over the future of their manager.

Moore is hopeful that discussions are taking place behind the scenes, but stressed the importance of communication from Rangers soon in order to avoid the speculation surrounding the manager getting any worse.

He insisted that Van Bronckhorst has already lost the Rangers fans and he does not see him getting back their support.

The former Rangers star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Because we haven’t heard anything then obviously the speculation and the stories, I guess, will get worse and worse.

“The sooner Rangers can come up with some form of communication as to what is going to happen, the better for the football club.

“I think at this time there are discussions behind the scenes.

“I just see it’s too big a task for Giovanni to turn things around with the supporters and potentially, with the board as well.”

Rangers have time to think over what to do with Van Bronckhorst given they do not play again until the middle of December.