Former Leeds United attacker Mirco Antenucci has revealed that he is preparing for life as a sporting director as he nears the end of his playing career.

Antenucci was part of the Leeds team that used to dwell in the Championship in the middle of the last decade.

The forward spent two years at Leeds where he scored 19 goals in 80 appearances before returning to Italy with SPAL in Italy.

He is at Bari and at 38, he closing in on the end of his playing career and the Italian is already preparing for that eventuality.

Antenucci revealed that he is taking a professional course to become a sporting director in the future.

The forward stressed the importance of learning as much as possible in order to continue in football following the end of his career.

“I am doing a sporting director course”, Antenucci told Italian outlet TuttoBari.

“Right now, I am looking to learn as many things as possible for the future.”

His current deal with the Serie B side Bari runs until the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he decides to hang up his boots next summer.

All eyes will be on whether Antenucci does become a sporting director and whether there might potentially be a path back to Elland Road for him in that role.