Leeds United great Tony Dorigo insists that he is not going to hate the United States duo of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams even if they end up beating England in their group-stage match next Friday.

Whites pair Adams and Aaronson have been picked to represent the USA in Qatar and have been drawn in Group B, along with the Three Lions.

They might be on the pitch when England take on the USA on 25th November, with Dorigo insisting that he would not hold any grudge against them even if they end up helping their side beat England.

“The focus now falls on the World Cup with Rasmus Kristensen away with Denmark”, Dorigo wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post while picking out Leeds United players who will represent their countries in the World Cup.

“Plus Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams with the USA who obviously face England next Friday night.

“You could argue that we could end up hating them if they beat England but I’m never going to hate them! Granted, for 90 minutes I might not like them very much!

“But watching the World Cup is going to be wonderful.”

Dorigo insisted that while watching Leeds United’s 4-3 loss against Tottenham, the World Cup was the furthest thing from his mind.

But now with less than a week remaining the 56-year-old is circling the dates for the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

“It’s strange because at Spurs the World Cup was furthest from my mind.

“It was hard to work out that it was going to be the next thing.

“Now I have got Sunday circled, Qatar v Ecuador, the big one.

“I’ll get into the World Cup and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Leeds players will return back to club football late next month when they take on Manchester City on 28th December.