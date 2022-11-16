Leeds United target Kai Wagner is expected to leave Philadelphia Union in January, according to mlssoccer.com.

The Whites have kept the full-back on their radar for some time now, though they refrained from bidding for him in the summer.

He has a contract with the MLS club that runs until December next year, but he could still leave the club when the January transfer window opens.

Leeds are tipped to go in for a new left-back given Junior Firpo’s struggles and Whites boss Jesse Marsch is an admirer of Wagner.

And Wagner, who was chosen for the left-back position in the MLS Best XI this season, is expected to be on the move in January.

The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on playing in the Premier League but it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Pascal Struijk has been operating as the left-back at Leeds this season, despite being a centre-back by trade.

Leeds are currently placed 15th in the league table with 15 points from 14 games and will play their next match post the international break on 28th December against Manchester City.