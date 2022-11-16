Canada coach John Herdman has revealed that he has had conversations with Newcastle United’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson regarding Canadian players and claims that the Magpies are monitoring some.

Newcastle have added a host of new players, including the likes of Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, to their squad this season and are currently third in the Premier League table under Eddie Howe.

Howe will be looking to strengthen his squad in the upcoming winter transfer window, and Nickson, who is the head of recruitment, will play a key role in bringing new players to St. James’ Park.

Canada boss Herdman revealed that Nickson had several conversations with him concerning some exciting prospects from Canada and stressed that Newcastle are closely monitoring a few young players.

Herdman, who is also a Newcastle supporter, believes that the demand for Canadian football players will increase in the coming years and emphasised that he will assist the Magpies in having conversations with the Canadian players.

“I’ve had a few good conversations with the head of recruitment over the last two years around some of the Canadian players so they’re on the radar”, Herdman told Chronicle Live.

“There’s no doubt.

“We had a good chat about some of the Canadian players.

“They’re on board, they’re aware, they’re doing their homework.

“They’re aware of some of those younger guys that are starting to emerge.

“David Edgar was the last for a while and I dare say this World Cup and the World Cup in 2026 is going to raise the stock of Canadian players.

“While I’m still manager, I’ll be supporting my local club to have those conversations.”

David Edgar was the last Canadian player to feature in a Newcastle shirt in 2008/09 season, and the centre-back played a total of 23 games for the Magpies, scoring two goals.