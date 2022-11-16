Craig Moore believes Rangers have mismanaged the Alfredo Morelos situation and he should have been sold by the club well before now.

Antonio Colak has clearly usurped Morelos as the top striker at Rangers this season and the Colombian has started just one league game in the ongoing campaign.

Morelos, 26, is in the final year of his contract and is expected to move on from the club in the summer on a free transfer.

Moore believes Rangers have botched the situation with Morelos and feels the club have delayed taking a call on his future.

He indicated that the forward should have been sold earlier, with the likes of Lyon, Porto and Sevilla all showing interest at different stages, and admitted that he does not see how he could have a future at the club going forward.

The former Rangers star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “The situation has not been managed great if I am honest.

“When a player enters the last two years of his contract, you either renegotiate or sell.

“Rangers have kind of sat on that.

“Maybe they have continually tried but at this moment on what he is delivering, clearly you’d say there is no future for Morelos at Rangers.”

Morelos is Rangers’ top goalscorer in Europe but his performances have dropped massively this season.

He has scored just three times this season and there have been questions raised by some over his professionalism.