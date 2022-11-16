Sunderland Under-21 boss Graeme Murty believes that the situation around Chris Rigg is similar in many ways to that he encountered at Rangers when there was big hype over Billy Gilmour.

Murty, a former Rangers youth coach, took over the Sunderland academy in October of this year and gave 15-year-old Rigg his third Under-21 appearance of the season earlier this month.

Rigg has impressed Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray and was part of the squad that travelled to Birmingham City last Friday to face John Eustace’s side.

The young midfielder has impressed Murty by showcasing his abilities and the Sunderland Under-21s boss believes the situation is similar to one he encountered at Ibrox.

Murty, who worked with Gilmour at Rangers, believes recalled how there was huge hype and expectation attached to the youngster and wants to use his experience of that situation to help Rigg.

“It’s really interesting because there are parallels between him and Billy Gilmour who I saw close at hand at Rangers, because of the young age and interest in the player”, Murty was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“We have to make sure that first and foremost the messages are consistent for him so there is no confusion for him.

“We have to make sure that we individualise his programme because he’ll be on a different programme to his peers of the same age.”

The 15-year-old has captained England’s Under-17 side and has drawn interest from several Premier League outfits, but Sunderland will be hoping to keep hold of him.