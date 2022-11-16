Ross Stewart has revealed that the Sunderland fans have provided him with confidence with their incredible support and stated that he always tries his best to reward the Black Cats faithful by scoring.

Stewart joined Sunderland in the 2021 January transfer window from Ross County and last term scored 26 goals in 49 appearances in League One, including a goal in their playoff final victory over Wycombe.

The 26-year-old began this season in an impressive manner, scoring five goals and providing three assists in seven games before sustaining an injury in the warm up against Middlesbrough in early September.

Stewart described hearing Black Cats fans chant his name during games as surreal and emphasised that the fans’ incredible support has given him the confidence to perform well for Sunderland, something he feels they may not realise.

The Scotland international admitted that his move to Sunderland exceeded his expectations due to the fantastic Black Cats fans and added that he always gives his all on the pitch to reward them with goals.

When asked about the experience of hearing his name chanted by Sunderland fans, Stewart told the Sunderland Echo: “It’s very surreal.

“You envisage how you want a move to go when you come down here and it’s surpassed all of that, not just the on-field stuff but the way the fans have taken to me.

“They probably don’t realise how much confidence they give me, what a lift it is during games.

“Hearing that noise, the nicknames and then the songs come… all of that is part of helping me do what I’ve done and it really hasn’t gone unnoticed, I’m so thankful for it.

“I’m always trying to reward that – what you see is what you get with me, give it everything and try to chip in with some goals.

“I could never have imagined it would have worked out like this.”

Stewart is currently undergoing rehabilitation and could return to action on 3rd December against Millwall for Tony Mowbray’s side.