Craig Moore has insisted that Rangers will find a way to bring in the right manager if they decide to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the World Cup break.

Van Bronckhorst’s future at Rangers is under the scanner after his side lost more ground in the title race going into the break.

They finished the Champions League campaign as the worst-performing team in the history of the competition and are nine points behind Celtic in the title race.

There are concerns that there are no outstanding candidates to replace the Dutchman, but Moore is not buying into that theory.

The former Rangers star stressed that there is always someone out there who would suit Rangers and would do a good job if given an opportunity.

He insisted that big clubs find a way to identify a manager they need to come in and transform things.

Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It is not easy.

“There are big expectations at the football club, but whenever you think there is nothing out there, trust me, there is always an opportunity.

“There is always someone out there who can come in and do the job.

“Clubs always seem to find a way.”

Rangers could move for former Gers assistant Michael Beale, who is currently QPR boss, if they decide to make a change in the dugout.