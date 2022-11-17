Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has expressed his delight at how Callum Wilson never gets bullied by defenders and carries himself with a bit of arrogance on the pitch.

Wilson has scored six goals in eleven Premier League appearances this season and has played a big part in Newcastle’s great start to the campaign.

His performances helped him to force his way into the England World Cup squad despite not playing for the Three Lions since 2019.

Shearer is a big fan of Wilson and admitted that he loves the fact that the Newcastle forward is a huge nuisance for defences.

He pointed out that the striker rarely gets bullied by centre-backs and the arrogance and strut that he shows on the pitch helps him to irritate the opposition defenders.

“I really like how he works defenders, irritates the life out of them and keeps them busy”, Shearer told The Athletic.

“He never gets bullied. Callum has got an edge to him, a bit of nastiness and you need that.

“You need that bit of arrogance, that bit of strut and belief in yourself, because if you don’t look after yourself, who is going to look after you? Nobody.

“I like that about him, I like that he riles defenders.

“It’s part of his game.”

Newcastle will hope that Wilson has a good World Cup with England and comes back with more confidence under his belt.

Eddie Howe will also hope that the forward does not get injured as the Newcastle boss will need his services in the latter half of the season.