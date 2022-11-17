Former Premier League striker Dwight Yorke is of the view that Newcastle United-bound youngster Garang Kuol has the X-factor.

The 18-year-old striker has made five appearances for Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners and scored two goals while laying on two assists so far this season.

This summer, several European outfits were interested in acquiring the signature of Kuol, but the striker decided to sign a pre-contract to join Newcastle in January.

Yorke believes that the 18-year-old has the X-factor in him and stressed that Kuol is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Former top-flight star is of the view that Kuol has improved his game steadily since signing his pre-contract with Newcastle and stressed that the youngster is getting stronger and fitter every day.

“His rise is one that has been notable and he’s been tremendous to that point and yesterday was just another moment where you think this guy has got the X-factor”, Yorke, referring to Central Coast Mariners’ loss against Macarthur FC, said on the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s done it consistently, certainly since that move to Newcastle.

“He seems to get stronger and fitter and he is one to watch.”

Kuol has earned a place in Australia’s 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup, and all eyes will be on the teenager to see whether he will be able to make an impact for his national team in the tournament.