Sunderland star Bailey Wright has admitted that he is hoping that he has proved himself enough to earn the right to play against France in Australia’s opening fixture of the World Cup on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old centre-back has made eleven appearances for Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side this season and has captained the team on two occasions.

Wright has secured a spot in Graham Arnold’s Australia World Cup squad and will be looking to help the Socceroos make an impact in Qatar.

The Sunderland star admitted that there is healthy competition in his national team squad for a place in Arnold’s starting line-up against world champions France on Tuesday.

Wright is also confident that his national team boss and other coaching staff know what he can offer, and hopes that he has done enough to earn the right to feature against Didier Deschamps’ side.

“Every single one of us, in every position, are fighting for that shirt against France”, Wright was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“We have a real healthy competition. We’re all mates.

“We all push each other. And we all want that shirt.

“Arnie and the coaching staff know what I can bring to the table.

“I hope it’s enough. If it’s not, I’m here to play my part in the team – I’m not going to throw my toys out the pram.

“I am here to represent my country in numerous ways.”

Sunderland will be hoping that Wright can stay fit over the course of Australia’s involvement in the World Cup as they eye kicking on with their Championship campaign from the start of December.