Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson has joked that he sees too much of Whites and USA teamate Tyler Adams.

Both Aaronson and Adams came to Leeds this summer, having both worked with manager Jesse Marsch, another American, previously.

The American duo have become an indispensable part of the Leeds team this season, missing just one game between them in the Premier League, with Marsch selecting them regularly.

Both are with the USA squad for the World Cup and Aaronson has admitted mischievously that he is in the company of Adams far too often.

“I’m with that guy way too much”, Aaronson was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“I’m with that guy a lot.”

Aaronson did also reveal though that his and Adams’ bond has grown since they came to Leeds, to the point that it feels strange to him they are not as close in the American team as they are at Elland Road.

“Me and him have grown so close in friendship”, Aaronson added.

“I mean, I would even say we’re really, really good friends at this moment.

“We spend a ton of time together at Leeds, and coming to the national team feels a little weird, you know, because now we’re like separated a little bit.

“But it’s good.

“I think the relationship on the field has only grown over time — it’s been really good.”

Both Aaronson and Adams are midfielders and they will be hoping that they can use their knowledge of each other’s games from the time at Leeds to help the USA out in the World Cup.