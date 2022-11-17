Mateo Joseph has revealed that Leeds United’s record of developing young players played a part in him joining the club last summer, with their project incredible.

Leeds signed the 19-year-old forward from Espanyol for a compensation fee in the last summer transfer window.

The teenager was brought on for his debut against Tottenham Hotspur last summer as a last throw of the dice from Jesse Marsch as Leeds chased a goal in the dying seconds of their 4-3 defeat.

Joseph conceded that leaving Espanyol was a hard and complicated decision as he and his family sacrificed a lot to be part of the Catalan club early in his career.

However, with the club not offering him a new deal in time, the Spaniard conceded that he had to move on and Leeds became the more attractive option because of their record of bringing young players through.

The Leeds teenager told Spanish daily Marca: “It was complicated because I went to Barcelona at the age of 13 without my family, leaving many things behind and it was a difficult decision.

“But we saw that an offer to renew from Espanyol had not arrived and we saw other options and the Leeds project caught our eye, which was incredible.

“We saw Leeds where many young players made their debut and stayed in the team and that’s why we came here.”

Joseph will hope to get more first-team opportunities in the second half of the season and grab those chances when they come.