Neil Warnock has admitted he is pleased that England boss Gareth Southgate has taken Callum Wilson to the World Cup as he feels the Newcastle United striker brings something different.

Wilson has had an injury-ravaged campaign so far but has scored four goals in his last eight appearances for the Magpies, earning a call-up to the Three Lions’ World Cup squad.

Newcastle United are presently placed third in the Premier League table, with Wilson outscored by a fired-up Miguel Almiron in the current campaign.

Warnock has admitted that he is happy Wilson is part of the England squad while noting that it was a disappointment for Ivan Toney to miss out given his exploits in the current edition of the Premier League.

While adding that the 30-year-old might get half an hour to show what he can do in the opener against Iran, Warnock pointed out that Wilson gives the England side something different.

“I’m glad he [Southgate] took Wilson”, Warnock said on Die For Three Points.

“I know it’s disappointing for Toney, who has done so well, but I think Wilson has got something different in him.

“[Always] on the shoulder of players, I think he could get a half hour.”

Wilson will look to make a splash in the World Cup as one of five from Eddie Howe’s side to be called up to represent their national side in the competition.