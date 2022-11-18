Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa visited Poland to deliver a coaching lecture ahead of the World Cup and came armed, having watched the country’s last 50 matches.

Bielsa has been out of a job since Leeds parted ways with him last season amid a relegation fight, appointing Jesse Marsch in his place.

He was a candidate to take on the job at Athletic Bilbao, but that did not come to fruition, while he has also been linked with Brazilian club Santos and Premier League side Bournemouth.

Marcelo Bielsa rozłożył naszą reprezentację na czynniki pierwsze. pic.twitter.com/LnneJKxFrt — Dominik Ciarkowski (@ciarkowski24) November 15, 2022

Bielsa has not been sitting idle though in his time away from management and recently headed to Poland ahead of the World Cup.

The ex-Leeds boss was invited by Poland’s coaching union to give a lecture and in preparation watched the nation’s last 50 matches, and their national team boss Czeslaw Michniewicz is grateful for it.

“I’ve secretly watched your training in the past”, Michniewicz was quoted as saying to Bielsa by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“I couldn’t understand everything you did.

“You are a genius, thank you for your lecture.”

Following to Bielsa’s recommendation, Michniewicz let Fiorentina midfielder Szymon Zurkowski start Poland’s friendly game against Chile this week and Poland ended up winning 1-0.

“He called him a monster”, Michniewicz added.

“He analysed 50 matches and highlighted them.”

Bielsa’s return to management is still uncertain but the former Leeds boss is still influencing events in the world of football.