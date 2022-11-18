Leeds United summer recruit Tyler Adams has revealed that he did not understand how big a club the Yorkshire outfit are initially, having learned about them only through the documentary and their history.

The Whites acquired the United States international from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer, spending £20m for his services.

The 23-year-old has since been an ever-present figure in Jesse Marsch’s midfield, having featured in 13 of Leeds’ 14 league games.

Giving an insight into his move to Elland Road, Adams revealed that he only learned about the club by studying their history and watching their documentary.

However, after having arrived in Yorkshire, Adams has been overwhelmed by the support of the fans and the culture of the club.

“When Leeds came calling, I knew a lot about the club through the documentary and the history of the club”, Adams said at a press conference.

“I didn’t completely understand the gratitude of how big the club is.

“The fans, the culture is a completely different level.”

Adams is part of the United States squad that is in Qatar for the World Cup.

His side have been placed in the same group as England.