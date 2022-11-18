New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has stated his aim to pay back the supporters and the club for their faith in him.

Wolves sacked Bruno Lage at the beginning of October following a poor start to the season with one win from eight league games.

Despite initially refusing the managerial role at Wolves, the Spanish tactician eventually agreed to take the job at Molineux.

At the weekend, Lopetegui watched from the stands as his new side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Molineux.

The former Real Madrid boss was amazed with the greetings he received from Wolves fans and revealed that he is grateful for their support.

Lopetegui also stressed that he wants repay the club and supporters with victories for their commitment and faith they have shown to him

“I want to be grateful [to the fans] and pay back to the club, to the fans because of their commitment and trust in me”, Lopetegui told Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

“That’s why I hope to pay back them with a lot of victories.”

Wolves are at the bottom of the Premier League table with ten points from 15 matches and Lopetegui will take charge of his first match after the World Cup break against Gillingham on 19th December in an EFL Cup tie.