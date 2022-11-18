Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson believes that he has been guilty of trying too hard whenever he has got the opportunity to come on to the pitch for Eddie Howe’s side.

The young midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, is enjoying a spell with Howe’s first-team.

He has featured in seven of Newcastle United’s 15 league games and has also been on the pitch in two EFL Cup matches.

Anderson insists that he is enjoying every minute of his time on the pitch at the highest level and is trying to extend that stay the next time he gets an opportunity.

However, one of the things he feels he has been guilty of is trying too hard whenever he gets the nod.

“I’m trying to take every minute I have on the pitch and then try to make it a longer time when I’m next on”, Anderson said in an interview with his club’s official website.

“Something I’ve been a bit guilty of is maybe trying too hard when I’ve came on.

“That’s the tough part of a game, though, when you don’t have too much time.

“I’ve never really doubted myself.

“Sometimes, when things aren’t going well, you can question yourself a bit if it’s going to happen or not but you’ve got to stick with the process and trust it will come one day.”

The midfielder’s first competitive start for his boyhood club came in the EFL Cup victory against Crystal Palace on 9th November.

Anderson insists that he wants to add more such starts under his belt moving forward and is confident he will eventually do so.

“I’ve been coming in off the bench but that’s not where I want to be.

“I want to be in the starting XI.

“I’m still working every week to try and get more minutes and hopefully push my way through to achieve that.

“Coming in every day to train and living in Newcastle is great but I want to be playing more.

“I’m just missing that one feeling of being involved in the team every week and have that feeling of being a big player.

“I think it will come eventually.

“I’m still only 20 years old, and hopefully, I will get there.”

Anderson was rewarded with a new long-term contract by the Magpies in September and is viewed as an exciting prospect at St James’ Park.