Borussia Monchengladbach have a price in mind if they are to sell Liverpool-linked attacker Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

Thuram has scored ten goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season and his future at Gladbach is under the scanner as the January window looms large on the horizon.

His current deal expires next summer and he could start negotiations over a pre-contract with clubs from January onwards.

The German club could be prepared to sell him in the winter window in order to get a fee from his departure.

And according to the Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bundesliga giants have a price in mind for Thuram to leave in January.

Gladbach would be prepared to let the player go in the winter window if they receive an offer around the €10m mark.

They would rather get a fee in January than see him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are tracking him and he is also a big target for Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich have also identified him as a potential alternative if they fail to land Harry Kane.