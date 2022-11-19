Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has revealed that he speaks to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola whenever he gets the chance to pick their brains about management.

Riise, 42, is the current manager of Avaldsnes women’s football team in Norway, having joined the club in December, 2021.

The former Liverpool star is well acquainted with both current Reds manager Klopp and current Manchester City manager Guardiola.

Riise admitted that he confers with the pair whenever he meets them and the subject invariably turns to the way they structure their training sessions and how they go about their work in general.

The Champions League winner with Liverpool is happy that though the intensity of his training sessions is very high his team have not given him any cause for complaint.

Moreover, Riise models the pressure and the intensity of his training sessions on both the Liverpool and Manchester City bosses, taking a leaf out of both managers’ books on coaching a team successfully.

“I’m lucky to know both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. I talk to them when I meet them”, Riise told Norwegian outlet VG.

“I was at a golf tournament with Guardiola this summer and talked to him about it there.

“And then it’s good to have people’s numbers and send some messages.”

Asked specifically about speaking to Klopp, Riise said: “[I ask] how they do things, how they train and how they set up the training.

“Yes, it’s about the pressure and the intensity, and how they train.

“But the most important thing for me is that the girls on a team don’t hate what I do and [don’t] go against me.

“Then it would be tough.

“They don’t always like that we have hard training, but afterwards they are happy.”

It remains to be seen if Riise will have an opportunity to test his managerial skills in the Premier League at some point in the future.