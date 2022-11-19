Liverpool midfield talent Tyler Morton has admitted that the surroundings at Blackburn Rovers were alien to him when he first joined, but stressed that he could not have picked a better club for his first loan move.

A product of the Liverpool academy, Morton has made nine senior appearances for the club and he joined Blackburn on loan last summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder has quickly settled at Ewood Park and started 15 of their 20 Championship games in the ongoing season.

But Morton admitted that initially, it was difficult for him as he had been at Liverpool all his life and Blackburn are a completely different club.

The midfielder stressed that the adaptation process was a bit strange but he is enjoying being at Blackburn and insisted that he could not have chosen a better place to come.

“It was so alien to me”, Morton told The Athletic.

“All I knew was Liverpool so going into a different club and putting on a different kit is something I never thought I would be doing.

“It was so strange but I think I have adapted quite quickly to everything.

“I am absolutely loving it.

“It’s a great place to be and I couldn’t have picked a better club.”

Morton will hope to get a good season under his belt at Blackburn and return to Liverpool next summer a better player.