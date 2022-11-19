Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins insists that his great relationship with manager Joey Barton is being reflected in the way he is performing on the pitch.

The 25-year-old striker has proven himself to be a goalscoring threat under Barton and has already managed to find the back of the net 27 times in the 72 matches he has played for the Pirates.

Collins did not have it easy initially at the Memorial Stadium though, with his first goal for the club coming after almost four months after joining.

The former Wales Under-19 star thanks his manager at the club for having stood by him during his difficult time and helping him get through it.

Now having impressed the club faithful with his goalscoring form in League One, the striker insists that it has all been due to his good relationship with Barton.

“After I left Forest Green and came in, it was tough and I didn’t score for a good three months”, Collins said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“But the manager stood by me the whole time

“He knew he signed me for a reason and since I scored that first goal, he has been so good to me on the pitch and off the pitch.

“If you have someone backing your corner, it’s always going to help because then you don’t feel like you’re on your own at any point.

“It was a struggle at the start, not getting the goals when that’s what the team, staff and the manager wanted me to do.

“He stood by me the whole way, coaching me in different ways and making me learn that Number nine role last season.

“He believes you can do a lot more than what you actually set your mind to.

“That has helped me a lot because it has helped me believe a lot more.

“We have a great relationship and I think I’m showing that in the way that I’m playing.”

Collins’ seven assists complement the ten goals he has scored in League One so far and he will look to continue to repay Barton’s faith in the coming weeks.