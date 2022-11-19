Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford has stressed that Wilfried Gnonto’s introduction to the team has made a massive difference to Crysencio Summerville’s performances.

The Dutchman is the man in form for Leeds and has scored four times in his last four appearances for the Whites, which involved two late winners against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Summerville has grabbed his chances in the absence of the injured Luis Sinisterra and has cemented his place in Jesse Marsch’s starting eleven.

However, Beckford pointed out that Summerville has looked better since Gnonto got introduced into the line-up.

He stressed that the duo have managed to duplicate their friendship and connection off the pitch on the pitch as well while playing together.

The former Whites striker believes Gnonto has emerged as the catalyst for Summerville to take his game to the next level this season.

Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I have noticed a big difference in him since Willy Gnonto’s come on the scene.

“They look brilliant together.

“They have got a great friendship off the pitch, alongside being on the pitch as well.

“Sometimes you just need that catalyst for you to propel yourself and fulfil your abilities and that’s what he is doing.”

“That’s what four goals in four games in a row?

“Flipping fantastic.”

Gnonto joined Leeds towards the end of the summer window and has managed to make himself a key part of the first-team squad.