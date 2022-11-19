Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott is of the view that Tony Mowbray will have a strong Black Cats squad after the World Cup break, with several players returning from injury.

The Black Cats won their last game before going into the World Cup break, against Birmingham City, with Sunderland’s injury list stretching Mowbray’s squad to the limits.

Sunderland will return to action against Gary Rowett’s Millwall on 3rd December and a number of injured players, including Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch are anticipated to make a full recovery before that match.

Elliott is of the view that after the World Cup break, Mowbray will have a very strong Sunderland squad in his hands, with players returning from injury, and he also believes that increased fitness will benefit the team.

“We are not getting carried away but the World Cup break will allow injured players the opportunity to re-join the squad and others to increase fitness”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch will be hugely welcome additions back into the squad.

“Not to mention the likes of Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and the vastly infectious Luke O’Nien, who will all be hopefully close to returning.

“Like I said, it’s not time to get the champagne out by any means but with a fully fit squad, Sunderland will look very strong.”

Sunderland have the 16th best record in the Championship taken over the last nine games, having picked up eleven points.

The Black Cats will hope to turn their home form around against Millwall early next month as they have the third worst home form in the division.