New Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was in attendance at the Spanish third tier game between Intercity and Real Union on Sunday.

Emery recently left Spanish football when he quit as Villarreal coach to take over at Aston Villa, succeeding Steven Gerrard.

However, Emery is continuing to keep close tabs on events in Spain and used the lack of Premier League football due to the winter break to jet home and visit Alicante.

The Aston Villa boss was in the box at Intercity vs Real Union in the Spanish third tier on Sunday, according to Spanish press agency EFE.

Emery is the largest shareholder in Basque outfit Real Union and his brother, Igor Emery, is the club president.

His presence at the game proved to be a lucky charm for Real Union, who ran out 2-1 winners thanks to two second half goals.

Real Union remain in the relegation zone in the Primera Division Grupo 2.

Aston Villa return to action following the World Cup break with a Boxing Day clash in the Premier League at home to Liverpool.