Sunderland Under-21s manager Graeme Murty is of the opinion that the club must continue to challenge talent Chris Rigg and revealed that the player can grasp tactical information quickly.

Rigg is currently within Sunderland’s youth set-up and the England Under-17 international is regarded highly at the club.

The 15-year-old has featured for Sunderland’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides this season and was recently on the bench against Birmingham City for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Murty, who has seen Rigg closely in his Under-21 side this season, revealed that the 15-year-old is very good at processing tactical information and implementing it on the pitch.

The former Rangers youth manager emphasised the importance of providing the midfielder with appropriate challenges in order for him to consider Sunderland to be the right place for his development.

“I think there is a bit in there that when he gets the ball he wants to go and play the way he can at the under-18s level or under-16s level, and things move a little bit faster”, Murty was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“What I will say about him is he looks like he’s an active learner, he’s very, very bright, he asks good questions, and when you give him tactical information he’s able to process that and put it into effect really quickly.

“For me as a coach it’s a pleasure to work with players like that, and for him we have to make sure we keep giving him the appropriate level of challenge so that it doesn’t become too easy.

“We have to make sure we keep on challenging and stimulating curiosity in his mind so that he keeps on seeing this as a real aspirational and positive place to be.”

Rigg’s performance has attracted interest from Everton and Newcastle United, and Sunderland might face stiff competition in the winter transfer window to keep the player at the club.