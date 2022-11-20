West Ham United starlet Harrison Ashby has revealed he is trying to be more of an authority in the Under-21s and is looking to make his way into the senior side.

Ashby has seven appearances for the West Ham first team, going back to the 2020/21 season, with two of them in the current campaign.

He was a regular in the Premier League 2 last season, making 21 appearances, and was handed the captain’s armband in the Under-21s’ victory against Wolves this week.

Ashby admitted that being one of the senior players in the Under-21s team, he is trying to use his voice to guide the players and captaining has given him more reason to keep doing that.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Ashby said: “Over the last year or so, I’ve been one of those more senior lads and I’ve been trying to use my voice both on and off the pitch, influencing our players in a good way.

“To be captain in Monday’s game hopefully shows I’m ready for that kind of role.”

The young right-back also is trying to make it into or near the first team as much as he can and he is going to keep doing it for more opportunities.

“I’m always trying to push to be in and around the first team”, Ashby added.

“That’s the goal for all of us and I’m going to keep doing that.”

Ashby provided an assist in the 3-1 victory over Wolves, a win that was vital for West Ham Under-21s as it was their first of the season.