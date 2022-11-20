Thilo Kehrer feels that his decision to move to West Ham United from Paris Saint-Germain is paying off so far.

West Ham forked out in the region of £10m to take the Germany international defender to the London Stadium in August.

Boss David Moyes has handed Kehrer regular game time with the Hammers and the 26-year-old believes that he is being proven right in his choice of destination.

He insists he is feeling the benefit of playing week in, week out for West Ham and the move is working out to his satisfaction.

Kehrer, who is currently in Qatar with the Germany squad for the World Cup, stressed he feels in good shape to tackle what is ahead of him.

“The move has paid off very well so far”, Kehrer was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“I’ve been able to play all the games in the Premier League.

“I’m in the best possible game rhythm and feel in top shape for the tasks to come.”

Kehrer is expected to be part of the Germany side that open their World Cup group stage fixtures by taking on Japan on Wednesday.

Germany then face games against Spain and Costa Rica, and West Ham will be hoping Kehrer comes through unscathed.