Former Rangers star Kris Boyd has outlined that the only way for the Gers to make their fans happy once more was to make a change in the dugout.

Under Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s stewardship, Rangers managed to put together a run to the 2022 Europa League final and also qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

The Gers lost all six group games though and managed to set the record for the worst performance at that stage of the Champions League.

Moreover, Rangers also find themselves nine points behind defending champions Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title after 15 games played.

Boyd believes that the Ibrox outfit fell well short of supporters’ expectations with both results and performances being below par, outlining the need for a change.

“At a club like Rangers, supporters will expect you to win every match”, Boyd told Sky Sports.

“However, if that doesn’t happen they will still demand a certain level of performance.

“When you look at what was happening in Europe then more recently in the league, it was clear the fans didn’t get what they wanted.”

Boyd further noted that Rangers earned their deserved plaudits during the 2021/22 season but failed to get a handle on their current situation.

Based on personal experience, Boyd confirmed that a change was needed to get the fans back on side.

“Rangers had all the plaudits last year and this year they have had to deal with people being critical”, Boyd added.

“It is part and parcel of being at a big football club if things don’t go right, but I don’t think they’ve handled it well.

“If the supporters turn and are not happy – I know from past experience it is extremely difficult to win them back round unless there’s a change.”

Van Bronckhorst fell victim to the change as he was sacked by the Rangers’ hierarchy, with a successor yet to be named.