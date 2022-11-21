Former Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is interested in taking over at Rangers following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to the Daily Record.

Van Bronckhorst famously led Rangers on a fairy-tale run to the 2022 Europa League final and also back to the group stage of the Champions League.

Currently, the Gers are nine points behind rivals Celtic atop the Scottish Premiership table after 15 games played so far.

Mihajlovic is looking to make a return to management and sees the recently vacated managerial position at Rangers as possibly his next port of call.

The 53-year-old Serbian has spent the majority of his managerial career in Italy, apart from a short spell at Sporting Lisbon.

Mihajlovic enjoyed a 14-year stint in the Italian top flight during his playing career, having turned out in the colours of Roma, Sampdoria, Inter and Lazio, and his managerial CV includes spells at Fiorentina, AC Milan as well as Bologna.

The first task awaiting Mihajlovic at Rangers would be to try and close the gap on Celtic as much as possible once the league campaign resumes in December.

With no European football to look forward to in the new year, the full focus at Ibrox will be on reeling in the Bhoys.