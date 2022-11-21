Former Rangers star Kris Boyd believes that the next two transfer windows will be of paramount importance to the Ibrox outfit if they are to knock rivals Celtic off their perch atop the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers bid adieu to manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday morning, less than a year after he led them to the Europa League final and also the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years earlier in the current campaign.

Van Bronckhorst’s last game in charge of Rangers was the draw at St. Mirren that increased Celtic’s lead at the top of the league table to nine points.

Boyd believes that the rebuilding job at Ibrox requires that the Gers avoid the mistakes of the recent past and take the next two transfer windows seriously.

The 39-year-old noted that the squad need an injection of quality that will immediately improve the starting line-up and make the side competitive in the here and now.

“The next two transfer windows are two of the biggest in Rangers’ history”, Boyd told Sky Sports.

“It is a crucial period coming up and it is vital those involved learn from what has happened.

“The answer isn’t bolstering the squad anymore, additions need to be made that will make the starting eleven better.”

Boyd further pointed out that a host of players will be leaving Ibrox next summer and that the board must plan ahead in order to offset those losses.

“There are some monumental calls to be made and absolutely no margin for error”, Boyd added.

“There also needs to be some serious forward planning for next season as well given the number of players in the last six months of their present deals.”

Van Bronckhorst’s successor has not yet been named by the Rangers’ hierarchy as the search continues, with names such as Ralph Hasenhuttl, Peter Bosz, Michael Beale, Sean Dyche and even Steven Gerrard mentioned in connection with the top job at Ibrox.