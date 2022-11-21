Rangers remain keen on former first team coach Michael Beale as a key contender to take over their managerial role, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked by Rangers on Monday morning after a poor spell of form in what was already a troublesome season.

Beale worked with Steven Gerrard, Van Bronckhorst’s predecessor, at Rangers before they left for Aston Villa last year.

With Beale as first team coach, Rangers went on to win a much-desired Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season, stopping Celtic from making it ten-in-a-row.

And Beale’s contributions have not been forgotten as Rangers are still interested in the current Queens Park Rangers boss taking over.

It has been suggested that the compensation could play a key role as to whether Beale becomes the next manager of Rangers.

Beale is doing a noteworthy job at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, currently seventh in the table and out of the playoff places only on goal difference.

The former Rangers first team coach has already turned down a job prior in the season though as Wolves wanted him, but he opted to stay with the Hoops.