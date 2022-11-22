Everton’s hopes of offloading Dele Alli to Besiktas on a permanent deal look to have been dashed as it is claimed the Turkish club now have no intention of snapping him up next summer.

The Toffees offloaded Alli on a season-long loan to Besiktas in the summer, with the Turkish side having the option to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, he has struggled to impress, and been criticised by the club’s new coach, amid suggestions he was left unhappy at Besiktas making a change in the dugout.

Alli is out of favour at Everton, but the Toffees may be forced to take him back as, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Besiktas will not keep him.

Besiktas are planning wholesale changes next summer and will let at least ten players depart.

Amongst them will be Alli, with the club ready to let him return to Everton.

Whether Frank Lampard will see a future for Alli at Goodison Park remains to be seen, with the midfielder having failed to shine in Turkey.

Alli has so far featured in eight games for the Turkish giants, scoring two goals.

The 26-year-old does have time to turn things around, but Besiktas are already plotting to let him go.