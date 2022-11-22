Australia international Awer Mabil is of the view that Newcastle United have invested wisely by signing his Socceroos team-mate Garang Kuol and stressed that the move is excellent for the player.

The 18-year-old centre-forward joined Central Coast Mariners in the winter of 2021 and scored four goals while contributing an assist last season.

Kuol was centre of attention for numerous European clubs last summer but Newcastle managed to beat off the competition for his signature and signed the forward on pre-contract agreement to join in January.

Mabil, who saw Kuol closely when he debuted for the national team in September, believes that the 18-year-old has the abilities to change any game.

The Australia forward is certain that Kuol is going to become an amazing player in the future and pointed out that the youngster is already showing glimpses of what he is capable of.

Mabil hailed Kuol’s move to Newcastle as an excellent one for the teenager and believes that the player is a great investment for the Magpies’ future.

When asked about what to expect from the youngster, Mabil told The Athletic: “Expect excitement — that’s what I’ve seen from him.”

“He’s got flair and can change the game just like that; out of nothing.

“He’s going to be amazing but you can already see what he can do.

“I think Newcastle is a great move for him and it’s a great investment for the future.”

Kuol is a member of Australia’s 2022 World Cup squad and is in Qatar preparing for their opening match against defending champions France.