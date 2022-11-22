Nottingham Forest legend Alan Rogers is of the view that Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper deserves to remain in charge for the remainder of this season and the following season given what he has accomplished at the club.

Last season, Cooper took charge of a struggling Nottingham Forest side in September and guided them to promotion to the Premier League after a 23-year hiatus from the top tier of English football.

Nottingham Forest backed Cooper in the summer to bring in a host of new players in an attempt to stay in the Premier League, but the Tricky Trees are in the bottom three with 13 points from 15 games.

Rogers is of the opinion that the English tactician deserves to be in charge of the Tricky Trees for the rest of the season and the upcoming season for what he has achieved with the club in a short period of time.

The former Nottingham Forest defender also praised Cooper for his willingness to adapt depending on the necessity of the game and stressed that the former England Under-17s manager has made the Tricky Trees a difficult side to beat.

“What I like about Cooper is that he has been willing to adapt at Forest, because they were too open”, Rogers told The Athletic.

“He has made them compact and difficult to beat.

“He deserves to have a full season in the Premier League and another year on top of that, no matter what.

“He took Forest from the bottom of the Championship to promotion.

“He surely has a lot of credit in the bank.”

Nottingham Forest have managed to win three of their last five games before going into the World Cup break and will face Greek outfit Atromitos FC in a friendly on 6th December.