Former Scotland international Peter Grant believes how long it took Rangers to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst suggests that the Gers have been busy lining up his replacement.

Rangers have finished bottom of their Champions League group stage and finished their campaign as the worst performing team in the competition.

The Gers are also trailing by nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, after their draw with St. Mirren on 12th November.

On Monday, Rangers announced that they have decided to part ways with Van Bronckhorst and Grant finds the timing of the sacking interesting.

The former Scotland international pointed out that Rangers waited two weeks after their last game before announcing Van Bronckhorst’s departure, and he believes the Gers have looked into other options in the meantime.

Grant also insists that dismissing the Dutchman seemed unfair to him and feels he acted in the correct way throughout his time at the club.

“I think the timing of it is interesting”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“They’ve waited a couple of weeks after the last league game and looked at it.

“So it tells me that they’ve probably been looking at someone else, trying to get that in place first and obviously paying the backroom staff and Gio off unfortunately.

“But I think it’s a bit unfair.

“I think he’s a quality guy and the way he spoke about Rangers.”

Rangers have yet to announce their new manager and former Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale have been linked with the job.