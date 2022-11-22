Former Rangers forward Iain Ferguson has listed out all the criteria that any new incoming manager at Ibrox must meet, following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Van Bronckhorst led the Gers to the 2022 Europa League final, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties, and to the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.

The Gers’ domestic form tailed off around the same time and they now find themselves nine points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table with only 15 games played.

Ferguson believes it will be a difficult ask of anyone to take over the top job at Ibrox, given the pressures associated with managing a club of the stature of Rangers.

The 60-year-old pointed out all the conditions the new Gers’ manager must satisfy, saying that it must be someone who will not cower under the pressure as well as someone well-versed with the club’s history.

“I think it’s very difficult. It’s a massive job to undertake”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.

“Rangers are a massive worldwide club.

“There’s a lot of pressure, as you can see with a manager losing his job.

“You have to be up for the challenge, you have to know what the club’s all about, the history of the club.”

Up next for Rangers is a visit from Hibernian on 15th December when the Scottish Premiership resumes.