Aston Villa are following the progress of teenage Benfica star Antonio Silva, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Silva is an academy product of Benfica and only made his senior debut for the Portuguese giants this season.

The 19-year old has played the full 90 minutes in all but three of Benfica’s league games this season while also playing nearly every minute of their Champions League group stage.

Silva’s rapid progression has seen him come to the attention of clubs across Europe and Aston Villa are among them.

Aston Villa are monitoring the development of the player and they could make a move for him in the future.

Villa’s fellow Premier League club Fulham and Italian giants Juventus are also following the young centre-back and could become competition for the Villans.

Silva’s performances saw him earn his first Portuguese cap this month as he played the full 90 minutes against Nigeria in a friendly.

The teenager has also made the Portugal squad for the World Cup and the international competition might give more opportunity for Aston Villa to further monitor him.