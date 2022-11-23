Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has described veteran defender Michael Morrison as an “outstanding professional” and feels that having the 34-year-old on the pitch makes everyone around him five per cent better.

Morrison was at the heart of the defence as Portsmouth managed to hold on to a clean sheet and beat Ipswich Town 2-0 to progress to the next round of the EFL Trophy.

Heaping praise on the former Leicester City defender, manager Cowley insisted that Morrison is someone who can make everyone around him better.

Even at the age of 34, Morrison is ready to play every game, which Cowley feels shows his incredible professionalism.

“Michael is just an outstanding professional, he’s 34 and still wants to play every game, such an incredible professional”, Cowley told The News.

“He has the ability to make everyone around him five per cent better, but that doesn’t always transcend onto the terraces or through the screen and onto iFollow.

“He makes people around him better with the way he organises, the way he talks, and he’s a highly valued member of the group – hence the reason he was the captain on Tuesday.”

The outing against Ipswich was Morrison’s second start in Portsmouth’s last eight matches and takes his overall appearances for the club to 19, including 16 in League One.

Morrison was snapped up by Portsmouth following his release from Reading in the summer and he will be looking for more chances under Cowley going forward.