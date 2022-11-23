Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has admitted that he does not see anyone apart from current Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale taking charge of the Ibrox outfit following Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s sacking.

The Gers currently find themselves nine points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership with only 15 games played and without any European football to look forward to in the new year, which played a part in the Dutchman’s departure.

Beale served as Steven Gerrard’s assistant, when Rangers put paid to Celtic’s chances of making it ten Scottish league titles in a row.

Adam believes that Beale becoming the Rangers manager is inevitable, though many other names have also been linked, such as Ralph Hasenhuttl, Sean Dyche and Gerrard himself.

Though the hierarchy are presently interviewing more candidates for the job, Adam believes that the likely outcome will be Beale’s appointment as the Gers’ next manager.

“I think it is written in the stars for Michael Beale to be the [Rangers] manager”, Adam said on PLZ Soccer.

“Will Steven [Gerrard] be back in the discussions as well? That would be something that might pop around.

“I don’t see anybody apart from Michael Beale being the Rangers manager.

“The names that have been linked, Hasenhuttl will be linked because he’s worked with Ross [Wilson] before, Dyche is the same.

“Stewart Robertson will reportedly be in London to meet three or four candidates, we’ll see what comes out of that but I think it will be Michael [Beale].”

It remains to be seen if Beale, who has already turned down the Wolves job this season, is willing to return to Ibrox.